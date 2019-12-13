New York Times: In 2024, the world is waiting for wars and instability

The year 2024 will be difficult for the global economy - the world is waiting for wars and instability. Such a forecast for the next year give experts of the New York Times. Among the challenges is the risk of escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine as well as the electoral marathon: elections will be held in about 50 countries, including India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, the United States and 27 EU countries, which is more than 2 billion people.

Recently, the New York Times dwelled on what threats await the whole mankind and even implicated the elections. Only this material, of course, is aimed at the well-being of the West, and the rest of the world is just an appendage, which can hit the hegemons of the world economy and politics very painfully. However, foreign politicians, journalists, economists and other analysts almost unanimously say that though this year has been very difficult in their countries, but the next one will be even worse.