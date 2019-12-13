3.42 RUB
New York Times: Number of desertions growing in AFU
Ukrainian soldiers have started deserting because of uncertainty about future aid from the United States, The New York Times writes, citing Oleh Voytsekhovsky, a member of the Ukrainian armed forces' intelligence unit. Just the day before, the U.S. Senate blocked a bill that could have given Kiev another $60 billion. It is unlikely that Washington will be able to make the European Union pay for arms supplies as well. Even a representative of the German Defense Ministry said that the country has reached the limits of what is possible in the production and supply of ammunition to Ukraine.
