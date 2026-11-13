The next round of negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict has been scheduled, according to U.S. Special Representative Witkoff. U.S. representative Jared Kushner added that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to expand the list of participants. Following talks held at the Kremlin, the Russian side consented to the inclusion of European representatives in the negotiations on a settlement for Ukraine.

Jared Kushner, U.S. representative:

"For the past few months, we have been working very closely with the Europeans. I believe this is absolutely vital. We cannot conclude this deal without the participation of the European side. We have reached an understanding with President Putin, and he is willing to give it a try."

Meanwhile, the European Union itself has reached an impasse: the bloc is unable to agree on a single representative for future negotiations with Russia. According to Politico, citing diplomatic sources, three distinct camps have emerged within the EU. The first favors the President of the European Council, Costa, for the role. The second advocates for representatives from France and Germany—as Paris and Berlin are unwilling to cede a monopoly on the dialogue to Brussels. The third, and smallest, group supports the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kallas. However, many diplomats view her as the "worst candidate" due to her hardline anti-Russian stance. Italian media have noted that political figures such as Ursula von der Leyen or Kaja Kallas are ill-suited to act as mediators. The author of the article suggests that Italy could have served as a historic bridge between Moscow and the West, but argues that "the self-destructive decisions of the Draghi and Meloni governments have made this impossible."