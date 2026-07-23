The presidential elections in Nicaragua have not been canceled. The state's goal is to preserve democracy and prevent foreign interference.

The country will enshrine in law procedures to eliminate any form of foreign influence on electoral processes. This was announced in an official statement by the National Assembly.

Lawyer Gustavo Porras emphasized that elections in a sovereign country are an internal matter, and the leader is determined solely by the people.

As part of these changes, consultations are planned with all national structures, law enforcement agencies, public organizations, and movements. Preparations are now underway. The reform will be put to the vote in 2027.

Gustavo Porras, President of the National Assembly of Nicaragua:

"I believe President Daniel's speech reflects the history of the Nicaraguan people and the country itself. And this phrase, that there will be no more elections in the republic, is for the imperialists, for the enemies of the people. And this statement is a truism for those who wish us ill. The history of our people has always been a struggle against empire, including enemies who have used democracy as a cover to destroy that very democracy. So now we are talking about defending democracy. It is the people who will decide how and when we hold elections in Nicaragua. In this country, elections in the 1930s were led by Yankees, closely accompanied by American troops, who became the directors of polling stations. This is precisely what was meant: we will never again have elections led by imperialists."

In his address to mark the 47th celebration of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution, Nicaragua's current President, Comandante Diniel Ortega, emphasized that this is about defending democracy for the people.