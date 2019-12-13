The monstrous tragedy and inhuman massacre in the Odessa House of Trade Unions 10 years. On May 2, 2014, supporters of the already fully puppet Kiev regime brutally massacred the opponents of Euromaidan. Ukrainian nationalists drove the opponents of the coup d'état into a building on the city square and then set fire to it. Many people were burned alive. Those who tried to escape were shot, beaten, and abused. Those events have become one of the symbols of Ukrainian Nazism. The organizers of the bloody action were named today by the head of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk.

But no one has been officially punished for the massacre. And as long as those who ideologically became followers of the criminals are in power, it is pointless to wait for justice. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, retribution will be meted out to the perpetrators of the crime in the Trade Union House in Odessa.

According to the Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko, a large tribunal will be needed to bring together all the crimes of the Kiev regime.