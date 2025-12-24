3.71 BYN
Niger Bans Visas to US Citizens
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Niger has decided to ban visas to US citizens. This was reported by the Niger Press Agency (NAP), citing a diplomatic source.
According to the agency's source, Niger this week "completely and definitively stopped issuing visas to all US citizens and permanently banned entry into its territory for citizens" of that country.
The decision is based on a policy of reciprocity and was made after the US decided to classify Niger as a country whose citizens are no longer eligible for visas.