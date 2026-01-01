Night of Contrasts – How the World Celebrated New Year 2026

Asia and the Middle East surprised with vibrant performances, while in Europe, the celebration turned into unrest and tragedy.

American Samoa and Niue were the last to welcome 2026. This means the entire planet has stepped into the new calendar year.

New Year's Eve is a mirror of the planet. It reflects hopes and fears, joy and tragedy, the lights of fireworks and the shadows of fires. The New Year's Eve celebrations of 2026 went down in history as a night of contrasts: in some places, skyscrapers and towers shone, while in others, streets turned into battlefields. The islands of Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean became the first territory in the world to officially celebrate the New Year. Next, the calendar was turned upside down by residents of New Zealand and Australia, and later Japan and Vietnam.

A grand gala concert was held in China, reflecting the richness of its culture, combining traditional arts with contemporary creativity.

In Egypt, the iconic tower shone in the sky with fireworks and light shows.

In the UAE, locals and tourists celebrated the new year 2026 at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The fireworks display around the skyscraper seemed to defy gravity itself. During the show, a countdown and the words "Happy New Year" were projected onto the building's façade.

In Yakutsk, the holiday was celebrated in conditions that would have seemed extreme to Father Frost, but not to the locals.

Vasily, a resident of Yakutsk, Russia:

"Today the temperature is - 48 degrees Celsius, foggy, but none of the locals are afraid of our Yakut frosts."

But not everywhere was the holiday peaceful. Germany celebrated the New Year in chaos. In Berlin and other cities, fireworks flew not into the sky, but into storefronts and windows. Cars burst into flames like sparklers. In Rostock, a 23-year-old man lost his arm due to pyrotechnics, and police officers were injured in Hamburg. More than 400 people have been detained, and that's just in the capital.

New Year's celebrations turned tragic for patrons of a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. According to preliminary reports, approximately 40 people were killed in the explosion.

In Amsterdam, New Year's Eve was marked by a fire in the 150-year-old Vondelkerk church. The tower collapsed, sending embers flying toward the city center. Residents of nearby buildings were evacuated, and dozens of buildings were left without power. Instead of the ringing of church bells, there was the crackling of flames and the announcement: "Not repairable."