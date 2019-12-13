PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"Never bite the hand that feeds you" - German farmers paralyze the country

"Never bite the hand that feeds you" - this is the slogan under which German farmers are protesting. Hundreds of farmers on January 8 blocked roads across the country. They demand lower taxes, higher purchase prices for products, resignation of ministers of the current government and general improvement of living standards. In the morning, they began dumping piles of manure in the streets as a sign of protest.

