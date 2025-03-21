State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich spoke with the "First Information" channel about the situation in Serbia.

According to him, Serbia has already faced war in its time. The people of Serbia experienced the sorrows of war that were in the late 90s. And today, again in the center of the Balkan Peninsula, the collective West is trying to fan the flames of another color revolution.

Alexander Volfovich:

"We understand perfectly well what "color revolutions" lead to. Not a single one of them has brought peace, tranquility, and prosperity to any country yet."

Serbian President Alexander Vucic and the Serbian leadership say that these are attempts to repeat the scenario of the Maidan of 2014 in Ukraine. This revolution uses the potential of the youth, who are a protest force today in Serbia and do not fully understand what they are doing.

"They do not put forward any real political demands. They demand the overthrow of the government, a new government - what will this lead to? They themselves do not understand," the State Secretary of the Security Council notes.

In his opinion, it is difficult for such a small sovereign state to confront challenges and threats on its own today. Moreover, Serbia does not have any significant resources, but still defends its policy. If Serbia were in an alliance with some state, for example, with the Russian Federation, no one would dare to raise a hand against this country. Therefore, such alliances are very important, first of all, so that there was peace, tranquility and security in the country.