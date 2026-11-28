Poland’s General Prosecutor’s Office has completed its investigation into the 2010 air disaster near Smolensk in which former President Kaczyński died. The cause of the crash has been identified as a technical error during landing.

Przemysław Nowak, spokesman for the National Prosecutor’s Office of Poland:

“In the opinion of the experts, the cause of the Smolensk air disaster was a sequence of events during the approach to landing. These include an unstable approach, an incorrect assessment of the aircraft’s actual height, the continuation of the descent below the minimum height, and the decision to execute a go-around, which was taken too late.”

The prosecutor’s office established that the instruments on the Tu-154M indicated the aircraft’s height approximately 150 metres higher than the actual altitude. As a result, the pilots began their descent too late. Because of this error, the crew was unable to detect the runway in time and was forced to attempt an emergency landing in dense fog.

It will be recalled that the Tu-154M crashed on 10 April 2010 while approaching Smolensk-Severny airfield. There were 96 people on board, including the President of Poland, his wife, representatives of the Polish leadership and those accompanying them. All perished.