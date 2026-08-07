No More Birth Tourism: Trump Orders Visas Canceled and Permanent Bans for Foreigners Gaming System

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will prohibit travel to the country for the purpose of giving birth in order to obtain automatic American citizenship for the child, BelTA reports citing the White House website.

“The order delegates presidential authority to the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security and directs them to end the practice of birth tourism,” the signed document states.

Those actions include, among other things, “the revocation of visas or entry permissions and the imposition of a permanent ban on entry for foreign nationals who have arrived or attempted to arrive in the United States for the purpose of engaging in ‘birth tourism.’”

The American leader believes that hundreds of thousands of people have used this method to obtain U.S. citizenship.

Donald Trump also signed another executive order concerning the right to citizenship by birth. It expands the definition of persons who are not entitled to automatic citizenship.

On June 30 the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Trump’s earlier initiative to end universal birthright citizenship for children born on U.S. soil. After that ruling, the Justice Department warned that arriving in the United States on a tourist visa with the sole purpose of giving birth violates federal law. Authorities promised to prosecute the organizers of such schemes.