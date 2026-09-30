Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the country's authorities have no objection to naming the permanent U.S. military base in Poland after the current US. President Donald Trump, TASS reports.

"There is no problem with the name 'Fort Trump'," Kosiniak-Kamysz noted at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info. "I know that [the question of the base's name] also plays an important role in this discussion, so, in my view, it really shouldn't be a problem; it is a price worth paying for the permanent presence of American troops in Poland," the minister explained.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski had described the idea of naming the new U.S. military base in Poland "Fort Trump" as humiliating and risky. In the minister's opinion, it would be better to name the facility after the 40th U.S. President, Ronald Reagan.

On June 3, Kosiniak-Kamysz presented Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth with an official proposal to establish a new permanent U.S. military base in Poland. Construction costs for the facility, designed to house 5,000 troops, could exceed 10 billion zlotys (approximately $2.7 billion).

Photo: TASS