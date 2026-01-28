The Baltic States continue their senseless battle with their neighbors. The Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs is banning Belarusian and Russian citizens without long-term residence permits from purchasing real estate. The reason for this is that such property allegedly "can be used for reconnaissance and sabotage."

The head of the Baltic republic's Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized: "We have restricted entry and stay in Estonia. It is logical that there should also be no right to purchase real estate." Similar bans were introduced in Finland and Latvia back in 2025.