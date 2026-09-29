North Korea Accuses U.S. of Destroying the World Order

The DPRK has accused the United States of dismantling the global nuclear order. Pyongyang accuses Washington of transferring nuclear technologies to allies, deploying assets outside U.S. territory, and developing extended deterrence mechanisms with European and Asian partners.

This concerns both the expansion and modernization of the U.S. nuclear arsenal and military nuclear cooperation within the frameworks of NATO and AUKUS, as well as joint actions with the Republic of Korea and Japan.

The U.S. is undermining the international nuclear non-proliferation system and attempting to resume nuclear testing under the pretext of competition, the Memorandum from the DPRK Foreign Ministry reads.