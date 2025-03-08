Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

North Korea Closes Borders Again

North Korea Closes Borders Again

North Korea has closed its borders again. Just weeks after the DPRK welcomed its first Western tourists, the country has suspended their entry.

Late last year, Kim Jong-un ordered the country's tourism sector to be developed to world-class standards. The first Western travelers began arriving in North Korea on February 20. They visited the city of Rason, which is listed as a special economic zone. However, the tours have now been cancelled until further notice. Several travel companies have announced this.

Pyongyang has not given a reason for the sudden suspension of tourist entry.