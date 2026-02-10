3.72 BYN
Norway Prepares for Russian "Invasion"
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Oslo doesn’t exclude a Russian invasion and is therefore preparing for such a scenario, the Norwegian commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces stated in an interview with The Guardian.
It is said that Russia could attack Norway to protect its nuclear facilities in the far north.
A significant portion of Russia’s nuclear arsenal was located on the Kola Peninsula, a short distance from the Norwegian border. This could be decisive if a direct clash between Moscow and NATO occurs, the Norway’s chief of defense stated.
Incidentally, Russia has repeatedly emphasized that it has no intention of attacking anyone.