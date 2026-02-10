Norway Prepares for Russian "Invasion"

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40212e4a-667a-42fa-94ab-f2ad719ffeb3/conversions/1e837b18-cc53-463e-ac31-6a87eab2800b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40212e4a-667a-42fa-94ab-f2ad719ffeb3/conversions/1e837b18-cc53-463e-ac31-6a87eab2800b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40212e4a-667a-42fa-94ab-f2ad719ffeb3/conversions/1e837b18-cc53-463e-ac31-6a87eab2800b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40212e4a-667a-42fa-94ab-f2ad719ffeb3/conversions/1e837b18-cc53-463e-ac31-6a87eab2800b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Oslo doesn’t exclude a Russian invasion and is therefore preparing for such a scenario, the Norwegian commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces stated in an interview with The Guardian.

It is said that Russia could attack Norway to protect its nuclear facilities in the far north.

A significant portion of Russia’s nuclear arsenal was located on the Kola Peninsula, a short distance from the Norwegian border. This could be decisive if a direct clash between Moscow and NATO occurs, the Norway’s chief of defense stated.