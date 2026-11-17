As of November 16, Norwegian authorities have restricted entry into the country for Belarusian and Russian athletes. This was reported by the news agency BELTA, citing the Norwegian government’s website.

"The government does not wish to facilitate the entry of Russian and Belarusian professional athletes into Norway for the purpose of participating in competitions. Consequently, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security has today instructed the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration and the Norwegian Police to remove Russian and Belarusian professional athletes [from the country]," the statement reads.

It is specified that the decision applies to all such individuals, including athletes competing under a neutral flag, as well as their support staff. The regulation takes effect immediately, the text notes.