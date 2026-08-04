The buildup of military presence near our borders cannot go unnoticed. An expert discussed the goals of European countries in deploying intelligence infrastructure.

Alexander Stepanov, military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (Russia):

"It's quite clear that for a long time now, through the implementation of manipulative technologies and the widespread use of various information tools, an enemy image has been shaped. The enemy is Russia, Belarus, the Union State. It's assumed that existential threats are emanating from us, that we want to attack Europe. But, firstly, this is incorrect in the historical context. At this stage of development, Europe essentially has no aspects—neither territorial nor resource—that would be attractive to us."

And we see that a clearly offensive military infrastructure is being deployed along our entire border, along the border with Belarus. Its elements include, of course, the layered air defense system, which was activated back in the early 2000s, supposedly to counter the threat from Iran. We understand that in reality this was a defensive circuit being formed in order to block our offensive systems and our possible countermeasures to their aggression.