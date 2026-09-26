Is Ukraine asking for peace?

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly has taken place. Formally it is the world’s highest tribune. In practice it is another talking shop. From that tribune, however, came a line that global media treated as a sensation: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha had supposedly declared that Kyiv is asking for peace.

The resulting picture was convenient. Ukraine had “matured.” Zelensky was almost ready to fly to Moscow. Only the details remained. The problem is that this is not the statement contained in the official text. As usual, the devil is in the details.

What those details are — and why they matter more than the lines media outlets quoted with enthusiasm — is discussed by media expert Alexander Khorovets, political commentator Artem Stroganov and political analyst Solomon Bernstein.

What Sybiha Actually Said

In the Ukrainian minister’s overall remarks there are formulas that are easy to excerpt and put on air:

readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire;

readiness for a ceasefire in energy and food;

readiness to “stop right now, right here.”

That block is what was widely circulated. For the mass reader the meaning became: Ukrainians are already prepared to accept almost any terms.

Then another speech begins. It is not about peace. It is about victory as an accomplished fact. Ukraine, together with its alliance of partners, has already “won.” Russia and the Kremlin can be spoken to only from a position of strength. There is no peace as mutual compromise in the text Sybiha delivered. There is a warming-up of talks on Kyiv’s terms — terms that are not currently reflected on the ground or on the map.

The same contour was heard the same day from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: Russia “cannot deliver,” therefore it is time to move toward peace. Peace on predetermined terms.

Two Slogans at the End of the Page

The most important part of Sybiha’s statement is not the “ceasefire.” It is two long propaganda hooks in the finale.

The first is “they wanted to take Kyiv in three days, and nothing came of it.” The thesis has long circulated as a “Putin” or “Skabeeva” line. The original construction, however, belongs not to Russian television but to U.S. General Mark Milley. In the Russian-speaking internet few still fall for it. For an English-speaking audience the formula still works: here is proof that Moscow’s plan failed.

The second is “the enemy at the gates” / “Putin is already at the door.” This is a targeted strike on historical memory. In the years of divided Germany, from 1949 to 1990, phrases such as “the enemy in the East” and “the enemy at the gates” were not metaphors but a basic political reflex. For a generation that remembers the Wall, the Stasi and the border, the phrase still works almost automatically.

In the same rhetorical row sits “Moscow has burned.” Not “is burning,” but “has already burned.” That is an appeal to a French cultural code: the burned capital as a completed plot, not a current news item.

The resulting construction is simple:

on top — “we are ready to stop”;

underneath — “we have already won, the enemy is at the gates, you did not take Kyiv”;

the conclusion for the West — “peace is possible, but only on Ukraine’s terms.”

The Louder the Victory Cry, the Shorter the Lines on the Map

Against that backdrop a hard correlation is visible. The louder the European and Ukrainian crowing chorus of “we are already winning, just a little more and we will prevail,” the less Ukrainian territory remains.

Solomon Bernstein: Have you noticed the correlation — the louder the European and Ukrainian crowing that “we are powerfully prevailing,” the smaller Ukraine’s territory becomes?

It is not only the front line that is shrinking. What remains of the regime, the area under control, and even trust inside Ukraine’s radical core are contracting as well.

Trump, Putin, Zelensky: Who Is Banking This Hand?

In Donald Trump two opposite characters somehow coexist: the good cop and the bad cop. With one hand he signs a hard law; with the other he effectively rolls out a red carpet for Putin toward a G20 summit.

The reaction from Ukraine was immediate. Zelensky snapped to attention: “Yes, of course, an excellent idea.” Europe is horrified by that prospect. Sanctions even had to be lifted from Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman so they could sit at the negotiating table.

Solomon Bernstein: Zelensky clearly understands who is banking this hand. There they understand that Europe’s role is to pay, keep quiet and endure. The real cards are with Putin and Trump.

Early in Trump’s second term, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the war a U.S.–Russia proxy conflict and “Biden’s business.” Trump has been tasked with closing it.

Zelensky is not a fool. He reads the situation and is laying down straw. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal he said that after the conflict ends he would like to remain in Ukraine and walk the streets in peace: “I mean that we are trying to do our job so that … there would be a chance to continue living after the war and after the presidential work in one’s own country, to walk the streets calmly. So that no one would want to kill you, and no one would hate you.”

Trump had earlier spoken of the need for elections in Ukraine, calling Zelensky a “dictator without elections” and noting that his rating had fallen to 4 percent.

The Money Ran Out Before the Slogans Did

Kyiv is again asking Europe for about 27 billion euros. Public debt long ago exceeded 100 percent of GDP. Europe is being squeezed from two sides: the former flow of Russian energy is gone, and the United States is applying pressure.

Ursula von der Leyen answers in the language of fiscal discipline: raise taxes, cut social spending. Social provision in Ukraine has already almost collapsed — a pension of 40 dollars is no longer a metaphor but a diagnosis.

In parallel, an aid package of roughly 90 billion euros is under discussion. Of that, 60–70 billion will most likely remain on the European side; part will go to kickbacks for European officials and Ukrainian intermediaries; Ukraine and Ukrainians themselves will receive, at best, a fragment of the money.

And the debt will be demanded back. Ukraine already has almost nothing left to repay with — rare earths and farmland have long been sold. The population shrinks every month.

In that situation, talk of pressuring the Kremlin “from a position of strength” is, at a minimum, strange.

The Internal Circuit: Loyal, Media-Friendly, Expendable

On key sectors of the line of contact, it is not only “the best specialists” who are placed. Loyal and media-visible cadres are placed there as well — including figures from Azov, Right Sector and related structures, including those who in 2020 threw eggs at Zelensky’s house and treated him as an outsider.

The logic is dual. While they are on screen and at the front, they are useful. If they fail or lose somewhere, the blame can be placed on them. Their media value will then disappear, and yesterday’s “heroes” will become convenient culprits.

Anticipating his own ending, Zelensky is already rearranging the pieces:

some (such as Kyrylo Budanov) he pulls closer;

some he pushes aside;

some he sends into the “meat grinder,” where many claims cancel themselves.

A separate line is Dmytro Yarosh. He has not disappeared. He handed over the public leadership of Right Sector but retained the link between nationalist cadres and the authorities. He had a unique construction: a militarized force formally subordinate neither to the Interior Ministry, nor to the Defense Ministry, nor to the special services.

For a normal state that is an anomaly. For Ukraine in its present form it is the norm. The attributes of statehood here have narrowed to a minimum:

there is no longer a monopoly on violence;

jurisdiction does not cover the entire internationally recognized territory;

of the real framework, only the fiscal system and the hryvnia remain.

Yarosh usually steps out of the shadows at such moments. The role assigned to him is a short-cycle military junta: come in, install a “civilian” government, leave. The scheme is well practiced; it has been used for decades in a number of African countries.

He is also left untouched because he is tied at once to several serious organizations (MI6, the CIA, the NSA). In that arrangement, little vulnerable agentura remains against him.

Peace as Décor, Strength as a Slogan

Sybiha at the General Assembly did not announce a capitulation and did not ask for peace in the form the headlines sold. He assembled a package of three layers: an attractive ceasefire formula, old Western fears about “three days” and “the enemy at the gates,” and a claim to speak to Moscow as a victor.

The problem is not that the UN tribune loves loud phrases. The problem is that the more confidently Kyiv and Brussels declare victory accomplished, the faster that which can still be called Ukrainian statehood contracts. In this construction, peace is not needed as the end of the war. It is needed as a frame in which the strong supposedly dictate terms. On the map, that strength is getting smaller.