France is on the street again. This time the front line is not the yellow vests and not the trade unions, but schoolchildren and students. The demands are almost domestic: fix the roofs, restore teaching posts, stop cutting the social budget. The authorities’ answer has been tear gas, batons, and stun grenades.

Why does Macron’s regime refuse to talk to its own young people? What are France’s elites really afraid of? And what does Trump have to do with any of it? Media expert Alexander Khorovets, political commentator Artem Stroganov, and political analyst Solomon Bernstein take it apart in the latest episode of What’s the Catch?

A constitution on paper, batons in the square

The wave of protests rose at the end of September 2026. High-school students came out first, demanding an end to the teacher shortage, relief from overcrowded timetables, and fixes for the other failures of the education system. Lycée pupils were soon joined by the largest student unions, parents’ associations, and leading labor federations, both teachers’ unions and workers from other sectors, including the General Confederation of Labour (CGT).

The climax was “Black Tuesday,” October 6. That day some 266,000 people took to the streets in more than forty French cities. Marches in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Nantes turned into hard clashes with police. The gendarmes did not stand on ceremony: gas, batons, and stun grenades were all in use. In a single day 488 people were detained. Since the unrest began, more than 6,600 participants have been taken into custody, most of them minors.

Alexander Khorovets: When, in 2020, Belarus tried to defend the country against an unconstitutional revolt aimed at overthrowing state power, that was branded a regime running wild. When French high-schoolers and students tell Macron to stop shipping money God knows where, to put at least something into social spending, to pay teachers, and to fix school roofs, they are beaten senseless, and we are told it is all perfectly legal.

The children, and the people behind them

Let us be plain. France has been storm-tossed for a long time. Yellow-vest actions and farmers’ protests have become routine. What is in the frame now is children, and that changes the resonance. So the obvious question follows: are these peaceful youth protests that spilled into street disorder, or a carefully staged operation with serious people and serious money behind it?

On one side, the protests did not begin with children. Teachers went out first, worn down by overtime, low pay, and overcrowded classrooms. Pupils started filming their teachers and asking others to back them. Those videos went viral, and the result is what we are watching now.

There is another side. An unorganized crowd is amorphous by nature: apply force and it scatters. Resistance appears when an organized minority cuts into it: coordinators in balaclavas; firecrackers and noise devices ordinary high-schoolers do not carry; pressure from behind that shoves the front ranks straight into the police. Once the process is being managed, economic demands and calls for social guarantees can be turned, with a flick of the wrist, into political ones.

Solomon Bernstein: Look at how systematically this is unfolding. To put this many people on the street, week after week, you need money. Serious money. If we can see who is paying, we can see who benefits from the whole movement.

Stories like this are also useful for scoring political points. Trump blamed the French protests on uncontrolled migration and said the education system had nothing to do with it. “What is happening in France is nothing other than mass migration that has spun out of control,” he wrote on Truth Social. The implication was clear: watch how ICE works. Do the same, and things will be fine.

“American ears”

Every so-called spontaneous revolt carries the same less obvious marks. In 1965 Charles de Gaulle suddenly recalled that a troy ounce of gold was officially worth $35 and demanded that the United States exchange the paper dollars France had accumulated for physical gold at the official rate. Not long after, he was handed a “Red May” and lost his post.

More recently the French tried to hint that they would build a sovereign fifth-generation fighter, the Rafale. Trump made their place in the chain perfectly clear: the money is supposed to flow into the American defense industry. Spain refused the United States the use of its military bases for strikes on Iran and received a public answer in the form of a migration crisis in Ceuta.

The crisis Macron’s government is now trying to put out does not look as if it was organized only from the inside.

The face may change. Will the course?

Macron will not have a third term. The presidential election is set for April 2027. Will French policy change with a new leader?

Latvia shows, in miniature, how the political card is usually played in Europe. Parties endlessly form coalitions, change their names, merge, dissolve, and swap leaders. What does not change are the ideas they follow, ideas once advanced by the Popular Front, and the ministerial portfolios, which continue to be divided in the same way among the same political circles.

Solomon Bernstein: In Europe the practice is familiar. The term ends, the face changes, nothing changes.

The political crisis in France opens a road to early elections. Marine Le Pen is strong at the moment, and her line is the closest to the one Trump has already publicly endorsed in the case of Alternative for Germany and Alice Weidel.

Besides Le Pen there is Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who in the 2022 presidential race ran neck and neck with Macron. He fell short by only 1.2 percentage points of overtaking Le Pen and reaching the runoff against Macron.

Artem Stroganov: The wealthy voted for Macron then, and donated to him. Real France voted for Mélenchon.

The question now is Mélenchon or Le Pen. By the rules of the genre, one of them is supposed to seize this protest wave and ride it to victory. There is also the chance that some third candidate appears.

Either way, the European pattern is long established. The party backed by the people who tighten the bolts, bake the bread, and drive the buses can finish third or fourth and stay in opposition. The winners, lacking a constitutional majority, assemble a coalition, divide the portfolios, and channel other people’s initiatives into safe channels. Voters, as usual, are sold an imitation of choice instead of a mechanism that would let them express no confidence in the head of state and send him into resignation.

For France that means that whoever wins in 2027, social spending remains the donor, external obligations remain the priority, and the street remains a way either to let off steam or to rewrite an economic protest as a political one.

As for Macron, so long as he will not sit down with the students, and so long as gendarmes answer a demand to fix a school roof with gas, the question of whether he will play this out all the way to a new Maidan stops being rhetorical. It becomes a matter of the calendar.