New Prime Minister of Slovakia says that Bratislava will not provide military assistance to Kiev
Slovakia stops providing military aid to Ukraine. No weapons to Kiev - this is the position of Bratislava, said the new Prime Minister of the country. Also Robert Fico noted: members of the previous government of Slovakia should be held accountable. Because of playing along with Washington's military ambitions, the Slovak army is in a deplorable state. Bratislava's position on Ukraine's accession to NATO has also become unambiguously negative, as it will lead to a conflict between Moscow and Bratislava and will increase escalation in the region
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
