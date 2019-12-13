Slovakia stops providing military aid to Ukraine. No weapons to Kiev - this is the position of Bratislava, said the new Prime Minister of the country. Also Robert Fico noted: members of the previous government of Slovakia should be held accountable. Because of playing along with Washington's military ambitions, the Slovak army is in a deplorable state. Bratislava's position on Ukraine's accession to NATO has also become unambiguously negative, as it will lead to a conflict between Moscow and Bratislava and will increase escalation in the region

