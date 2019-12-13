3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New technology to keep warm implemented by Latvian residents - benches put into operation
When the usual heating is not available because of the short-sighted sanctions policy, you can use anything that burns well. The inhabitants of Latvia have implemented a new technology to keep warm. They chose benches to be used for firewood.
Latvians simply cut down benches even at public transport stops. All that's left are small scraps and handfuls of sawdust. Winter is coming, and there's no room for democracy.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All