Paris is seething. A huge crowd of demonstrators is moving toward the Place de la Bastille. A new, still more powerful wave of protests is beginning.

On the streets of the French capital today there are not only schoolchildren but thousands of students. On the outskirts of Paris, harsh clashes between police and protesters are already being recorded. Macron’s bloody regime, the piece argues, is continuing a punitive operation against its own people.

A scandal, meanwhile, is flaring in the country after the publication of a video in which a police SUV drives at speed into a crowd of protesting schoolchildren. On the footage, a cynical phrase from the security forces can be heard: “Now we’ll hit them.” The teenagers miraculously managed to scatter, saving their lives from the presidential police.

Elite units thrown against defenseless children

Trying to knock down the wave of public anger, Interior Minister Nunez announced a routine investigation. Human-rights advocates, however, are already preparing an urgent appeal to the United Nations. And this outrageous case is far from the only one.

Participants in the demonstrations themselves call what is happening on the streets of French cities nothing other than a punitive operation. Elite units have been thrown against unarmed lycée pupils and students. “To them, we are simply cattle without rights.” Perhaps that phrase, from a 19-year-old Paris student, best describes the real attitude of Macron’s team toward its own citizens.

Noah Blumenthal, a student (France):

“Everything was extremely harsh. Tear gas, blows with batons. They literally trampled us with their feet — the level of cruelty was beyond the limit. The Paris police are simply incapable of containing people by peaceful methods, so against us they use the tactics of waging war. But we will not retreat — we are obliged to go out and protest. The interior minister claims they have the right to do whatever they want. To this government we are like cattle without rights. An ordinary herd. The police simply beat everyone in turn, maimed me, maimed my friends. We went out for a peaceful demonstration and in response met wild violence. This is an incredibly cruel, punitive system of power, and we are obliged to change it.”

The French against Macron’s regime

Large-scale marches on Versailles, the Louvre and the Élysée Palace are planned for 17 October. On that day, it is expected, the punitive state machine will be at its weakest point. The plans include a total blockade of schools and university campuses across the country.