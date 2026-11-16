Number of Unemployed University Graduates Rising in Germany

The number of unemployed individuals with university degrees is rising in Germany; the labor market is struggling to absorb graduates.

The number of jobless degree holders has surpassed 370,000—a figure that has been climbing for five consecutive years.

Young professionals who have recently completed their university studies are facing the greatest difficulty. Those in the humanities, as well as engineers—a group once in high demand—are at the highest risk.

The primary drivers of this crisis are persistent economic challenges within the country and the rapid integration of artificial intelligence, which is shifting the demand for labor.

Ultimately, years of study and high-level qualifications no longer guarantee that young Germans will find employment in their chosen fields