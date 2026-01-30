NYT: According to US intelligence, Iran is not actively working on developing nuclear weapons

Western intelligence agencies have found no evidence of nuclear weapons development in Iran. This information was shared by The New York Times, citing US intelligence sources.

Tehran is not constructing new nuclear facilities and is not attempting to extract nuclear fuel from the infrastructure destroyed by US strikes in the summer of 2025. However, intelligence has recorded activity at two other Iranian facilities that were not completed.

Meanwhile, the threat of US strikes against the Islamic Republic remains. Trump has decided to pursue a deal to limit Iran's nuclear program, even considering diplomatic options.