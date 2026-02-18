NYT: America has placed strategic bombers on high alert

According to the Wall Street Journal, the largest US Air Force contingent since the 2003 invasion of Iraq is currently deployed to the Middle East. F-22 and F-35 fighters, as well as command and control aircraft, have been deployed. A second aircraft carrier is also en route. This buildup will allow Washington to conduct military operations against Iran within weeks, according to the publication's sources. CNN reported that the Pentagon is prepared to strike Iran as early as Saturday, February 21.