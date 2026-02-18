3.74 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.37 BYN
NYT: America has placed strategic bombers on high alert
The United States has placed strategic bombers used in strikes against Iranian targets on high alert, the New York Times reported, citing sources.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the largest US Air Force contingent since the 2003 invasion of Iraq is currently deployed to the Middle East. F-22 and F-35 fighters, as well as command and control aircraft, have been deployed. A second aircraft carrier is also en route. This buildup will allow Washington to conduct military operations against Iran within weeks, according to the publication's sources. CNN reported that the Pentagon is prepared to strike Iran as early as Saturday, February 21.
The New York Times reported that Israel is making significant preparations for a joint strike with the United States. Missile depots, nuclear facilities, and the IRGC headquarters could be targeted. Poland has called on its citizens to leave Iran immediately. As Tusk stated, in a few hours this "may become impossible."