Ukraine cannot quickly resolve an acute shortage of air-defense weapons, and the next several months of the conflict may therefore prove decisive, writes Rajan Menon, distinguished professor at the City College of New York and a member of Columbia University’s Society of Senior Scholars, in a New York Times column, RIA Novosti reported.

“Ukraine now faces a problem with no quick solution. Its stocks of air-defense weapons, especially Patriot interceptor missiles, are running down,” the column says.

Menon writes that Ukraine’s existing Patriot batteries are sitting idle and that there is little reason to expect new interceptors in the near term. He also forecasts that the coming winter will almost certainly be worse for Ukraine than previous ones.

Given that picture, he argues, the next few months of the war could be decisive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently acknowledged that Ukrainian forces cannot shoot down ballistic missiles because of the air-defense missile shortage. Yehor Cherniev, chair of the Verkhovna Rada committee on national security, defense and intelligence, has said the air-defense situation is the worst since the conflict began. On 12 August, lawmaker Anna Skorokhod said Ukraine was in a catastrophic position for lack of air defenses and that the armed forces had stopped reporting how many missiles they shot down.

Moscow maintains that arms deliveries to Ukraine obstruct a settlement, draw NATO countries directly into the conflict and amount to “playing with fire.” The Kremlin has said that Western weapons shipments do not help negotiations and will have a negative effect.