NYT: EU and U.S. Agree on Two Security Guarantees Documents for Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f850def8-35b7-478e-9e00-22b6c480663e/conversions/42f53820-508e-497c-ba8c-cf0014775ff6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f850def8-35b7-478e-9e00-22b6c480663e/conversions/42f53820-508e-497c-ba8c-cf0014775ff6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f850def8-35b7-478e-9e00-22b6c480663e/conversions/42f53820-508e-497c-ba8c-cf0014775ff6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f850def8-35b7-478e-9e00-22b6c480663e/conversions/42f53820-508e-497c-ba8c-cf0014775ff6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Union and the United States have agreed on two documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, The New York Times informs.

The newspaper reports that the United States will not participate in the deployment of troops in Ukraine. Instead, Washington plans to use intelligence services to monitor compliance with the ceasefire.

According to the publication, the documents stipulate that the primary condition is to reduce the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 800,000 personnel in peacetime, as well as to strengthen the Ukrainian army with the support of the EU and the U.S.