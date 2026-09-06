Major corruption schemes in arms procurement have been uncovered in Ukraine. According to The New York Times, the country lost approximately $1.2 billion in 2024 alone due to fraud, embezzlement, and negligence in the defense sector.

Journalists uncovered massive overpayments and purchases made through dubious intermediaries. Specifically, the Defense Procurement Agency purchased missiles worth hundreds of millions of dollars through a Czech company, without selecting cheaper offers directly from the manufacturer.

Furthermore, the agency awarded contracts to companies that systematically missed deadlines. One supplier failed to deliver a single drone out of the 600 ordered, but soon received a new contract for nearly 2,000 more. In total, auditors identified 18 unreliable companies with which the ministry continued to cooperate despite open criminal cases and supply disruptions.