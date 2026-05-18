NYT: US and Israel preparing for renewed war with Iran

The US and Israel are intensively preparing for a possible resumption of war with Iran as early as next week, the NYT reports, citing two unnamed Middle Eastern officials.

According to them, the preparatory measures are the most extensive since the ceasefire took effect. Trump previously stated that Iranian representatives "will either make a deal or be routed," and the day before, he announced that he had postponed the planned strike on the Islamic Republic at the request of the authorities of Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.