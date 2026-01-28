NYT: US Could Strike Iran within 48 Hours

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d6346aac-1ffd-4b1c-8ffc-cc7c2c1863a9/conversions/1c34d7a0-8986-49f6-84cc-8f1c2ac0912c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d6346aac-1ffd-4b1c-8ffc-cc7c2c1863a9/conversions/1c34d7a0-8986-49f6-84cc-8f1c2ac0912c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d6346aac-1ffd-4b1c-8ffc-cc7c2c1863a9/conversions/1c34d7a0-8986-49f6-84cc-8f1c2ac0912c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d6346aac-1ffd-4b1c-8ffc-cc7c2c1863a9/conversions/1c34d7a0-8986-49f6-84cc-8f1c2ac0912c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The New York Times reports that the United States could strike Iran within the next 48 hours, citing White House sources. According to the newspaper, potential targets of such attacks include the country's political and security leadership, nuclear facilities, and government institutions.

Trump stated that the most powerful squadron the United States can muster has been deployed to Iran's shores. Tehran, for its part, has warned against escalating tensions and emphasized its readiness for dialogue and discussion of the nuclear deal.

At the same time, there is minor international support for the US plans. Trump is under intense pressure from his regional allies. Arab monarchies believe that an attack on Iran could lead to chaos and a military conflagration that would spread beyond the region.