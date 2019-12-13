Xi Jinping tells about China's new goals

The world's attention today is riveted on Beijing. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has opened there. His results will determine the political future of China for the next five years. The main successes of the last five years, says the Chinese leader, are the fight against corruption, the victory over poverty and COVID. Xi Jinping noted that the new goals include accelerated modernization of national defense, protection of state sovereignty, strengthening of security in the nuclear and space spheres and democratization of international relations.



Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chairman of the People's Republic of China:



“The world is once again at a crossroads in history, and where it will go depends on the choices people of all countries will make. China has always been committed to maintaining world peace and promoting common development and building a common future for humanity. Beijing remains firmly committed to an independent, peaceful foreign policy and to determining its own position on various issues. It has always sought to uphold the basic norms governing international relations and defend international justice. China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics, the Cold War mentality, interference in the internal affairs of other countries and double standards.”



The congress is a key event in Chinese political life. More than 2,300 delegates participate, representing the interests of nearly 97 million Party members. After the closing ceremony, the first plenum of the 20th Central Committee will be held, which will appoint a new party and political elite. It will rule the country for the next five years.



