American and British elites defiantly turn a blind eye to Kiev's methods. No one in the West condemns the Crimean bridge, the torture of prisoners, and attacks on civilians - quite the opposite. Here's the news that now Ukraine is preparing another dirty bomb provocation. This week, the Russian Defense Ministry notified its counterparts in the United States, France, Turkey, the UK, India, China and other countries.



Ukraine, as usual, denied everything. But they are deceiving the world community. This is confirmed by Ukrainian experts, military men, and even Zelensky's Munich speech about withdrawal from Budapest memorandum. For 8 years, the theme of Ukraine's own nuclear weapons has been raised quite often. They also stuttered about the creation of a dirty bomb and the methods of its use.



They say that Ukraine already has a dirty bomb, which can be used to make the whole Western world pay for it. And Russia will give away its territories and regions, no less than five. Ukraine has long been talking about building a nuclear bomb, and since there is no technology for it, they blackmail the world with a dirty bomb made by hand, stuffed with radioactive dust.



Fragment of Gordon's interview with Viktor Suvorov: "Nuclear weapons can be explosive and nuclear weapons come in the form of a dirty bomb. What is a dirty bomb? We take the waste from a nuclear power plant and put it in a reactor. We set up many, many, many reactions and load it into the warhead with radioactive dust. And you make a hint: "You have a beautiful city, Moscow! So beautiful! You know!"



This week the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb provocation. That is, it is no longer an idle talk on Ukrainian TV screens, but a provocation with human casualties. The bomb is a container with radioactive isotopes and an explosive charge. It is stuffed with uranium oxide that is part of the spent fuel elements in the spent fuel storage tanks and spent fuel pools of nuclear power plants. Kiev plans to use it in Ukraine and, as usual, to blame it on Russia. Preparations for the provocation are at the final stage. The Russian Ministry of Defense has notified its Western colleagues about this, and the IAEA has gone to Ukraine for inspection.



Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:



"It's not by accident that we made public the data of the secret services that some incident with a so-called dirty bomb is being prepared. It's easy to make. We even know approximately where it is done. The remnants of the nuclear fuel have been transformed a little bit. The technologies available in Ukraine allow to do this. They load it in the "Tochka-U", blow it up and say that Russia did it."



In theory, Ukraine has every opportunity to build its own nuclear bomb like any country with nuclear power plants and access to fissile materials, in particular plutonium, which is produced in each of the nuclear reactors. It doesn't matter what the purpose of it is. Yet, a nuclear bomb is not just stuffing but a rather complex device, and its production is extremely labor-, science-, and resource-consuming. Ukraine simply does not have such facilities.



The dirty bomb is another matter. Operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants contain up to fifteen hundred tons of uranium oxide enriched to 1.5 %. The Vostochny mining and processing plant in Zheltiye Vody extracts uranium ore with a capacity of up to 1 thousand tons per year.



So you are welcome to make a dirty analogue of a nuclear bomb. There is no need for technology, no special means of delivery. Only three important components: explosives, radioactive waste and Nazi ideology.



Vladimir Zelensky:



The world's response should be as follows: "Look, if you hit Kiev, there will be a hit at where you are."



It's important to understand, the kill radius of a dirty bomb is much smaller than that of a nuclear weapon. However, radiation works slowly and is capable of killing a large number of people completely imperceptibly.



