Industrial production in the EU decreases by 8%

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted industrial production worldwide. According to Euronews, in 2020, the production volume in the Eurozone decreased by almost 9%. This figure exceeded all forecasts of experts. The largest decline is in Belgium, Portugal and Malta. The main trading partner of the European Union, according to the results of the past year, was China, which became ahead of the United States due to the rapid recovery of its economy.

