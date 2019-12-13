Belarus is ready to continue assisting in bringing peace to Ukraine as soon as possible, including by providing a platform for meetings and negotiations at any level. We are seriously concerned about reports of civilian casualties on both sides of the line of contact.



The delegation of Belarus to the OSCE Permanent Council called on the parties to the conflict to take all necessary measures to exclude as far as possible the intentional or unintentional use of civilians as human shields in the conduct of hostilities.





33 thousand people withdrawn from Mariupol

The evacuation of the population in Mariupol continues. Through humanitarian corridors, 33 thousand people were evacuated. Another 11,000 residents of the city left for Zaporozhye. About 1,500 orphaned children from Donbass have arrived in Russian regions.

No matter how much the current Ukrainian leadership calls for peace, their fighters continue to kill their own in order to add more victims to Kiev's reports of Russian aggression.

Yesterday, they shelled buses with refugees in the Kharkov direction, killing 4 civilians. Will that not be enough?

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

The bombing of the Drama Theater by Azov fighters was presented as an attack by a Russian bomb

Yesterday, Azov fighters blew up the Drama Theater in Mariupol and sold it as an attack with a super-powerful Russian bomb on the building, where people were allegedly hiding. CNN is concocting a story about a Russian strike on hundreds of citizens who miraculously escaped dealth. However, they did not manage to prepare any video or comments of eyewitnesses - just stingy photos and emotional commentary of the reporter behind the scenes. This bloody provocation turned out to be a complete fabrication. Fortunately. But that doesn't stop EU officials from making a planned official accusation.

Peter Stano, a spokesman for the European Commission:

Igor Konashenkov, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman:

A map of Ukraine with sites and types of stored poisonous substances has been discovered

The Russian Ministry of Defense has obtained combat documentation of the AFU. A detailed map of Ukraine with the facilities and types of stored toxic substances has been discovered. It is clear that provocations are being prepared with deliberate accusations against Russia, which, unlike the United States, has completely destroyed all stockpiles of chemical weapons, fulfilling its international obligations. Any Nazi offensive with toxic agents will be exposed. But the version in which it will be presented to the world public is another question.

The NATO bloc has already deployed 140,000 troops on its eastern flank

The main version of the Ukrainian drama for the collective West is to justify their so-called defensive or deterrent strategy in Europe. The NATO bloc has already deployed 140,000 troops here on its eastern