Escalation in Middle East: 5 thousand missiles fired from Gaza Strip at Israel

A sharp escalation in the Middle East. Israel announced the beginning of a counter-terrorism operation in the Gaza Strip after shelling from the Palestinian side. In the morning 5 thousand missiles were fired at the territory of Israel, including Tel Aviv , according to Hamas. At least five people were killed, more than a hundred wounded. A mass gathering of reservists has been announced, and a state of emergency has been introduced in the central part of the country. Ben-Gurion International Airport is closed.