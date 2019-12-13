PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Situation on Polish-Ukrainian border reaches fever pitch

The hunger strike announced the night before by Ukrainian truckers who were stuck at the entrance to the EU lasted only three hours. The Polish side promised to allow 7 trucks per hour instead of one, as planned earlier. And humanitarian and military cargoes should move out of the queue. The Ukrainians, however, threatened to declare a head again if the Poles cheat.

The situation has reached a fever pitch. In order to prevent clashes between drivers, the police intervened and blocked the way of Ukrainians to the protesters. Meanwhile, another checkpoint "Krakovec-Korczowa" was blocked from the Polish side.

Slovak carriers also joined the action. They started with the border crossing "Vishne-Nemecke" - "Uzhgorod", where hundreds of trucks had already gathered.

Almost a month later, official Warsaw finally started to search for a solution to the border crisis. Morawiecki said that he would appeal to Brussels with a call to return the need for Ukrainian hauliers to obtain a permit to enter Europe

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All