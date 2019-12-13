Situation on Polish-Ukrainian border reaches fever pitch

The hunger strike announced the night before by Ukrainian truckers who were stuck at the entrance to the EU lasted only three hours. The Polish side promised to allow 7 trucks per hour instead of one, as planned earlier. And humanitarian and military cargoes should move out of the queue. The Ukrainians, however, threatened to declare a head again if the Poles cheat.

The situation has reached a fever pitch. In order to prevent clashes between drivers, the police intervened and blocked the way of Ukrainians to the protesters. Meanwhile, another checkpoint "Krakovec-Korczowa" was blocked from the Polish side.

Slovak carriers also joined the action. They started with the border crossing "Vishne-Nemecke" - "Uzhgorod", where hundreds of trucks had already gathered.