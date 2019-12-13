UN calls egregious shelling of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The shelling of Zaporozhye NPP is egregious and the military events around the plant should stop. This was stated by the UN Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo. According to her, the agency remains deeply concerned about the situation at Zaporozhye NPP, the largest nuclear plant in Europe. Earlier, the IAEA reported that the power plant had lost access to external electricity and used diesel generators to provide cooling and basic nuclear safety functions.