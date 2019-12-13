3.41 RUB
Shootings in Belgorod - one person killed, 11 injured
The Russian city of Belgorod has once again been subjected to shelling. 9 air targets were shot down on the approach to the city. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.
On January 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired about two dozen shells at the city. One person died, 11 were injured. Destruction was recorded in 53 private houses, in six apartments of multi-apartment buildings. Thirty-seven cars and one bus were damaged.
On December 30, 25 people, including five children, were killed in a missile attack on the center of Belgorod.
