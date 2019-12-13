Shelling continues - Ukraine fails to observe Christmas truce

Ukraine is not observing the truce proposed by the Russian side. Multiple shelling of Donetsk and Yasynuvata was recorded this afternoon. And we are talking specifically about strikes on civilian populated areas, and Ukrainians are also shelling places where Russian troops are stationed. Nevertheless, Moscow has not yet withdrawn the ceasefire it announced. As we know, a cease-fire for the Christmas holidays was proposed the day before by Patriarch Kirill and supported by President Putin. Almost immediately this idea was rejected by Vladimir Zelensky and the US State Department, and, judging by the synchronicity, rejected by agreement. The head of the German Foreign Ministry also spoke about the impossibility of an armistice. And NATO head Stoltenberg formulated his thought simply: "Weapons are an instrument of peace".