Polish border guards make attempt to push out migrants to territory of Belarus again

Another attempt by the Poles to push migrants to the territory of Belarus was made. At the section of the Tushemlya outpost of the Grodno border group, the Polish border guards had brought a group of refugees to the border line. People were hidden in the forest, and they went on reconnaissance themselves to make sure that there were no Belarusian border detachments. After that, the Polish border guards planned to secretly expel another group of refugees to our country. Thanks to the actions of the Belarusian border guards, this attempt was unsuccessful.

In the absence of any assistance from the Polish side, the Belarusian border guards for the second time allowed the Office of the UN High Commissioner in Belarus and the staff of the Red Cross to supply basic necessities, food and water to the refugees. According to the Afghans, they are all exhausted, depressed, but hope to be granted refugee status in the EU countries. The Polish authorities do not introduce any measures to resolve the situation. Instead, their border guards set up a barbed wire fence. The representatives of the Polish security forces still do not allow human rights defenders, humanitarian organizations or journalists to visit the refugees! This kind of deed not only interferes with international organizations and the European public obtaining proper information, but also contributes to the concealment of unlawful actions of Poland against people escaping wars and seeking protection in the countries of the European Union.