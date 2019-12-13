Another Nazi glorified in Ukraine

Another scandal associated with the rehabilitation of Nazism, progressed in Ukraine: in the city of Nikopol one of the streets was named in honor of a certain Peter Dyachenko. During the war, he headed a battalion of SD punishers, and then a number of SS units.

To completely exclude any discussion about the ambiguity of this figure, the highlight of his military biography was the following event: Dyachenko received an iron knight's cross from the hands of Hitler himself.

The praise of Dyachenko would have gone unnoticed in modern Ukraine, but Jewish organizations, which are still allowed to express their timid discontent here, were outraged.