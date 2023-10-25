3.81 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.22 BYN
Latvian officers choose their symbol - Nazi swastika
The Union of officers of Latvia, without embarrassment, chose the swastika as a symbol. The really scandalous thing here is that it does not seem to have caused any scandal in the country.
Previously, the swastika was replaced by stars in the emblem of the Officers' Union, and they were removed only a few months ago. So there is no need to refer to tradition and centuries of history.
There are only two possible interpretations of this fact: Latvian officers are all Buddhists or they are fascists. Another photo brings clarity to this question: the participants of the congress of the Officers' Union were treated to a cake with the same swastika on it.