Huge effigy of Liz Truss burned in Lewes
A huge effigy of 40-day PM Liz Truss was burned in Lewes on traditional bonfire night. The politician nearly buried the British economy during her short stay in the high office. Now, new Prime Minister Sunak has to patch the huge hole in the Kingdom's budget with unpopular measures. He's raising taxes on everyone. By the way, the figure of Sunak was also present at the procession of effigies.
