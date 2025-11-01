news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7b3d464-c042-4410-9f6c-d26e38d9cfd2/conversions/96caf76e-c14c-4928-b180-b2310d83f47c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7b3d464-c042-4410-9f6c-d26e38d9cfd2/conversions/96caf76e-c14c-4928-b180-b2310d83f47c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7b3d464-c042-4410-9f6c-d26e38d9cfd2/conversions/96caf76e-c14c-4928-b180-b2310d83f47c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7b3d464-c042-4410-9f6c-d26e38d9cfd2/conversions/96caf76e-c14c-4928-b180-b2310d83f47c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Venezuela, which boasts the world's largest oil reserves and other unique resources, has found itself at the epicenter of a geopolitical struggle. Will it become the scene of a direct military confrontation, or is Washington playing a complex diplomatic game to demonstrate its exclusive right to influence in the region? Alexei Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Society Znanie, answered these questions.

Venezuela has long attracted the attention of world powers due to its vast natural resources. The country holds the world's largest oil reserves and boasts unique conditions for the production of tobacco, coffee, cocoa beans, and high-quality beef, thanks to its vast pastures.

However, as Alexey Avdonin noted, these resources long did not belong to the Venezuelan people due to the colonial legacy of the collective West.

"For a long time, Venezuela was a colony of various countries of the collective West. And as a result, naturally, all these riches do not directly belong to their people," the expert explained.

Hugo Chávez's revolutionary reforms changed the situation: the armed forces and intelligence agencies were nationalized, and they began to act in the interests of the people. However, the nationalization of key assets was not completed. Most of the raw materials companies remain controlled by Anglo-Saxon corporations.

According to Alexey Avdonin, Venezuela's current political elite intends to complete what Hugo Chávez began: "They understand perfectly well that sovereignty can only be strengthened through economic development. And to do this, they must establish control over all key assets."

This desire for independence, according to the expert, was the main reason for the White House's intensified campaign against Caracas. Venezuela has local "nobility" with close ties to the U.S. political establishment, which is interested in overthrowing the national government. These forces want to preserve their ability to profit from the country's resources.

Attempts to organize a "velvet revolution" failed. During the 2024 presidential election, the U.S. invested millions of dollars in support of protests, but the swift actions of Nicolás Maduro and his entourage prevented a seizure of power. The Venezuelan population, energized by ideas of sovereignty, understands who brought the country to its economic hardships and is not succumbing to provocations.

When asked whether a military confrontation would ensue, Alexey Avdonin responded skeptically. He suggested it could be a White House ploy to demonstrate its dominance in the region and deter other investors.

Venezuela has become a focal point for global players: China is actively investing, and Russia recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Any military operation against Venezuela also requires approval from the UN Security Council, but the U.S. is attempting to undermine this system. However, as the Chairman of the Board of the Znanie Society noted, Washington no longer enjoys complete hegemony: "There's a strong China, there's a strong Russia. And, of course, any invasion or aggression against Venezuela would be met with extreme criticism now."

For Donald Trump, such an adventure would be a blow to his image. By positioning himself as a "dove of peace" in Middle East negotiations, he risks losing face.

The U.S. is trying to justify its actions by citing the fight against drug trafficking, portraying Maduro as the head of a cartel, but this, according to the expert, is mere propaganda: "The world no longer believes this American propaganda, and everyone understands perfectly well that Trump is interested solely in assets and in carrying out demonstrative actions against China and Russia."

Alexei Avdonin links Washington's actions to domestic problems in the U.S. Unemployment is rising, new jobs are not being created and the slogan "Make America Great Again" is not producing results. Businesses are not growing, and Trump needs a diversionary tactic. Venezuela is ideal for this, but failure in such a project will result in defeat.

"This will be a major defeat for Trump. If this project fails, all issues related to the United States' internal problems will come to light," the expert warned.