Oil tanker strikes a mine in the Strait of Hormuz

An oil tanker has struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, reports the television channel Press TV, citing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after colliding with a naval mine," stated a post on the Press TV Telegram channel. A major fire broke out on the vessel following the explosion.

According to the Iranian side, the supertanker was traveling along a route that had not been coordinated with Iranian authorities. At the time of the incident, the vessel was carrying over two million barrels of crude oil.

There is no information yet regarding the fate of the crew.