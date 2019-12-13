The Georgian Prime Minister said that one of the European commissioners intimidated him with the example of the attempted assassination of Fico. According to the politician, the unnamed European official advised him to be very careful. At the same time, Kobakhidze noted that the Georgian authorities deliberately did not specify, but implied "specific actors from the global war party". These forces have a strong influence on both the EU and the US, and are also seeking to drag Georgia into a new armed conflict. By the way, the shooter of the Slovakian Prime Minister was against stopping arms deliveries to Ukraine. This has already been confirmed in a court statement, local media reported.