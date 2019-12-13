3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Hunting the unwanted - Georgian PM intimidated by example of recent assassination attempt on Slovakian PM
The Georgian Prime Minister said that one of the European commissioners intimidated him with the example of the attempted assassination of Fico. According to the politician, the unnamed European official advised him to be very careful. At the same time, Kobakhidze noted that the Georgian authorities deliberately did not specify, but implied "specific actors from the global war party". These forces have a strong influence on both the EU and the US, and are also seeking to drag Georgia into a new armed conflict. By the way, the shooter of the Slovakian Prime Minister was against stopping arms deliveries to Ukraine. This has already been confirmed in a court statement, local media reported.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All