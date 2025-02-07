Old European regimes likely to collapse

The old regimes will collapse, said Geert Wilders, leader of the Freedom Party from the ruling coalition in the Netherlands. He made the statement from the podium of a right-wing European Parliament summit in Madrid, where the current policies of Brussels were sharply criticized. The meeting was held under the slogan “Let's make Europe great again”.

Geert Wilders, leader of the Freedom Party (Netherlands):

"The old regimes will collapse. We are living in historic times. And my message to all the old leaders, from Macron to Scholz: your time is over. The awakening is coming. Multiculturalism and mass immigration have utterly failed. And while left-liberal intellectuals may refuse to recognize this reality, most Europeans are very clear about what they want. Europeans want secure borders. They want an end to mass immigration. They want us to expel illegal immigrants and criminals from our countries."