The US State Department repeats year after year that Belarus violates human rights, Belarus oppresses journalists, Belarus prohibits freedom of speech. The latest song is the report for 2023.

Washington is so democratic that not only other countries, but also international organizations get from it. Unless, of course, they are writing under the dictation of the American committee.

Edward Snowden is still living in Russia - he is not allowed to go home. As is another victim of American free speech - Julian Assange.

Julian Assange became famous thanks to his work on the WikiLeaks portal - a huge database of documents that shed light on the affairs of American officials and businessmen: secret deals, property ownership and even such scandals as the infamous “Lolita Island”, where the same Bill Clinton went to have sex with underage children.

Washington didn't like the fact that the WikiLeaks website published information about the deaths of Reuters journalists during the Iraq war. The Pentagon ordered a strike against them, with the US military being heard laughing and cheering in the videotape.