Only Third of Americans Trust Their Media
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Americans are losing trust in their media. The Gallup polling institute has released the latest results of a large-scale survey.
According to the survey, only 33% of the US population believes the press delivers information fairly, completely, and objectively. This figure is one of the worst in the entire half-century of observations.
Sociologists note that trust in the news has ultimately become a partisan tool. While exactly half of Democratic Party supporters trust the media, among independent voters this figure drops to 31%.
Among Republicans, trust in media giants is a modest 22%.
Citizens perceive the media as partisan actors in the political struggle, effectively destroying the institution of independent journalism.