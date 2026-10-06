Americans are losing trust in their media. The Gallup polling institute has released the latest results of a large-scale survey.

According to the survey, only 33% of the US population believes the press delivers information fairly, completely, and objectively. This figure is one of the worst in the entire half-century of observations.

Sociologists note that trust in the news has ultimately become a partisan tool. While exactly half of Democratic Party supporters trust the media, among independent voters this figure drops to 31%.

Among Republicans, trust in media giants is a modest 22%.

Citizens perceive the media as partisan actors in the political struggle, effectively destroying the institution of independent journalism.